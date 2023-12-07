Louis York Opens Up in Single ‘Alone A Lot’ ft. Anthony Hamilton [LISTEN]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

=In the song, they chronicle the highs and lows of life’s challenges and feeling alone—when a simple connection, a friendly call, or an unexpected visit can be a lifeline.

“Everyone has had a moment or two where they feel like they’re out there by themselves and someone calls or stops by at the right moment and pulls them out of that ditch.”

You can see Louis York live at their upcoming Benefit concert, Hope for the Holidays. The multi-artist concert is an extension of the full

album ‘Songs With Friends’. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, and The Onsite Foundation.

Visit www.hope4holidaysnash.com to get tickets!

“We’ve had such a good year in music, so we want to give back with this holiday special.”

Formed in 2015, the songwriting and production team of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony have garnered multiple Grammy nominations. They’ve crafted hits for renowned artists such as Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, and Whitney Houston. Click above to hear Claude Kelly, a four-time Grammy nominee, and Chuck Harmony, a three-time Grammy nominee and the 2011 NAACP Image Award winner, on Get Up Erica!

