ISP Investigating Runaway Teen in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — The Indiana State Police are asking for the publics assistance in finding a runaway teen.

16-year-old Nevaeha Wheaton of Auburn, Indiana was last seen around midnight on December 3rd at a friends residence in the 6700 block of DeKalb County Road 71.

Nevaeha is believed to be headed out of state. Police believe she is either trying to get to Coldwater, Michigan or Bryan, Ohio where she is known to have friends. ISP has contacted law enforcement agencies in both areas.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with “JORDAN” printed on the front. She has red hair, but police suspect she may have dyed it black in order to change appearance.

Anyone with information regarding the missing teen should contact the Indiana State Police (260-432-8661) or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Derpartment (260-333-7911)

