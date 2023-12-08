Seven More Arrested in Dog Fighting and Drug Ring Investigation

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

ANDERSON / INDIANAPOLIS / MUNCIE — Search warrants executed on December 6th have led to the arrest of seven more defendants believed to be involved in a dog fighting and drug trafficking ring.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorneys Office, searches in Indianapolis, Anderson, and Muncie found multiple controlled substances, 12 firearms, over $40,000, and rescued approximately 75 dogs. Those arrested range in age from 37 to 71 years old.

These 7 defendants are in addition to the 21 who were arrested in September of this year.

In the September case, an additional 40 firearms, over $55,000, and another 90 dogs were seized across multiple search warrants. Some locations also contained fentanyl, methamphemine, and cocaine.

The September press release states that certain members of the drug ring were smuggling narcotics into the United States from Mexico. Drugs would then be distributed to “low-level dealers” who sold in Indianapolis and surrounding communities. Money was transferred through wire transfers and CashApp.

In both cases dog fighting paraphernalia was found, which includes treadmills for the dogs, bite sticks, and weights.

Some members of the group have a known history with dog fighting. At least two arrested individuals had been associated with dog fighting back in 2001 and 2005.

If the defendants who were arrested on Wednesday are found guilty, each face up to five years in federal prison for Conspiracy to engage in an Animal Fighting Venture.

