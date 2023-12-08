PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LOUISVILLE — On May 9th 2023, Norton Healthcare, a health system with eight hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana, discovered they were victims of a ransomware attack.

Norton Healthcare notified federal law enforcement and began working with a forensic security provider to investigate the unauthorized access. The months long investigation found that certain network storage devices had been accessed between the 7th and 9th of May.

While the storage devices were accessed no evidence was found indicating that the individual(s) who executed the attack were able to access Norton Healthcare’s medical record system.

Norton Healthcare is in the process of mailing letters to those who may have been impacted by the incident.

Individuals whose information may have been impacted will be offered two years of free credit protection services. More information on how to access those services will be included to those being mailed.

Potentially affected parties with questions may contact a designated call center at 866-983-5764 during working hours.

The post Health System With Hopsitals in Indiana Deals With Ransomware Attack appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

