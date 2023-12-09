Listen Live
Purdue University Airport to Start Commercial Flights to Chicago O’Hare

Published on December 9, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind–    Purdue University has announced the school’s airport will begin hosting commercial flights starting in April 2024.

During the Board of Trustees meeting Friday, Purdue President Mung Chiang announced that a partnership with Southern Airways will launch daily flights between West Lafayette and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Earlier this year, the university announced it would build a new terminal for the airport in the hopes of attracting commercial flights.

The $11.8 million dollar project is funded through federal grants and the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, grant funding.

The terminal will be named after Amelia Earhart, with the approval of the Earhart estate. The last time commercial flights were available out of the Purdue airport was in 2004.

