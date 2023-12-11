Listen Live
Local/State News

P!NK To Perform At Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

Published on December 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Pink at Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — It was announced on Monday that Lucas Oil Stadium will host Pop-Star P!NK and her Summer Carnival tour next year along with special guests Sheryl Crow and opening act support from The Script and KidCutUp.

P!NK announced a 17-city stadium tour across North America that will have her playing in the Colts stadium on Saturday, October 12th, 2024. Tickets start as low as $50 are already on sale at LiveNation.com.

P!nk performed in Indianapolis back in November, as she stopped by Gainbridge Fieldhouse on her Trustfall Tour.

Also announced on Monday was Sarah McLachlan’s “Fumbling Toward Ecstasy” tour which will be stopping at Everwise Ampitheater on Sunday, June 16th of 2024.

The post P!NK To Perform At Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

P!NK To Perform At Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close