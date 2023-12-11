Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Greenwood

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A man was found dead in Greenwood Sunday night.

The Greenwood Police Department says a neighbor called them after he found the man shot to death in a car. The car was found on Liberty Way Drive, which is near East Worthsville and Sheek roads.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 18-year-old Ethan J. David.

Officers are trying to find the shooter.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Greenwood police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

