U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Discusses Crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Examining ways to reduce crime in Indiana and the rest of the country is the goal of the Violent Crime Reduction Summit which kicked off in Indianapolis Monday. The summit runs through Wednesday December 13.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke at the summit Monday.

“Thank you, Mayor Hogsett and Chief Taylor for welcoming us to Indianapolis. We are grateful to both of you for being here today and for hosting us. Mayor Hogsett, as a former U.S. Attorney, we regard you as one of our own, and we are grateful that you are here. I also want to recognize the state and local law enforcement leaders, city and town leaders, and community partners who have traveled from across the country to be here for the next three days,” said Garland.

Garland says the best time to build relationships across agencies and jurisdictions is before a crisis or an incident occurs.

“We are closely monitoring the impact that the conflict in the Middle East may have in inspiring foreign terrorist organizations, homegrown violent extremists, and domestic violent extremists both in the United States and abroad. And all of us have seen the extremely sharp increase in the volume and frequency of threats against Jewish, Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities across our country since October 7. The fear that so many communities are feeling is palpable,” said Garland.

Garland discussed that in Indianapolis, less than two weeks ago, there was a Project Safe Neighborhoods case out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The Southern District of Indiana brought together its partners at the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to secure the conviction and sentencing of a repeat violent offender. This program gives victims of domestic violence a place to go that can meet their needs — not just in terms of pursuing enforcement options against the perpetrator, but also in regaining a sense of safety and well-being,” said Garland.

Garland says his office is paying for evidence-based, community-centered initiatives aimed at preventing and disrupting violence.

“We are working with the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to target the most substantial fentanyl trafficking organizations in central Indiana. Here in Indiana and across all 94 of our U.S. Attorneys offices, we are implementing a department-wide strategy to combat the violent crime spike that began during the pandemic,” said Garland.

Garland is scheduled to meet with U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District Indiana along with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders.

You can hear part of Garland’s speech below.

