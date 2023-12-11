PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the Delphi Murders case.

The state’s highest court announced Monday evening it has scheduled oral arguments for January 18 at 11am to hear requests from Richard Allen.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Their bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge.

Allen has repeatedly maintained his innocence.

Allen has asked the Supreme Court justices to reinstate his original defense lawyers, and remove Special Judge Frances Gull from his trial.

Judge Gull ordered attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi removed from Allen’s defense team, citing what she called “gross negligence.”

A leak of evidence in the the Delphi case, including crime scene photos, was traced back to the attorneys’ office but not to an employee of the firm.

Allen’s legal team claims Judge Gull is biased against them and Allen and has asked the Supreme Court to replace her on the trial.

Allen also wants the judge to schedule his trial within 70 days of its ruling.

His trial is currently set for October 2024.

The Supreme Court rejected a separate plea from Allen to open nearly all documents in his criminal case to the public.

The court’s order noted most of the document issues presented by Allen had already been resolved.

The post Indiana Supreme Court Sets Oral Arguments in Delphi Murders Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Supreme Court Sets Oral Arguments in Delphi Murders Case was originally published on wibc.com