Woman’s Home Hit by Car…Again

Published on December 12, 2023

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s home was hit by a car Tuesday morning, and she says this is not the first time this has happened.

The woman claims that she has been asking the state to install a guardrail outside her home, but her requests have not been met. Her home near Kentucky Avenue and Ameriplex Parkway has been hit multiple times in recent years.

One such incident happened Tuesday morning, when a driver found himself…car and all…in her dining room. Police have not yet determined exactly what led to the crash.

