Governor Holcomb Discusses Leadership at Scouting Luncheon

INDIANAPOLIS–A fundraising event for scouting programs that help more than 17,000 kids in central Indiana happened Tuesday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

It was the 28th Annual Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting, so Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker. Holcomb argued that leadership isn’t something your born with. It’s something you learn through experience.

“Based on watching leaders and attempting to serve as one, leaders are not just born that way. Instead, it happens through a lifetime of inspiration, growth, and practice, and practice, and practice,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb says scouting is vital for young people, not just for life long learning, but for “life long leading.”

“Scouting is a great way to make life long leading an actual habit,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb says great leaders don’t have to be the smartest people in the room, but once scouting helps form the “life long leading”, then it leads to bigger things.

“They develop ideas, innovations, and plans that synthesize the best of everyone around them in the room,” said Holcomb.

Boy Scouts of America says they are a youth development organization dedicated to preparing young people to make ethical and moral decisions throughout their lifetimes. The goals of Scouting consist of citizenship training, character development, physical and mental fitness, and leadership development.

You can hear the full remarks from Holcomb below.