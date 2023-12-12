Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after they were told that someone had a gun at Cathedral High School Tuesday.

IMPD responded to Cathedral High School located at 5225 E 56th St on a report from an anonymous caller saying he had a gun in the school. Officers are on scene and have not identified any threat to students or staff. (1 of 2) — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 12, 2023

Officers say a person – who has not been identified – called and told them that he had a gun inside the school. In response, the school went under a lockdown for a short period of time.

The school is on lockdown and officers are searching the school out of an abundance of caution. (2 of 2) https://t.co/H7YxLBmhed — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 12, 2023

After searching the building, police concluded that the facility was safe. That being said, they will still need to investigate to determine exactly what happened.

UPDATE – IMPD officers are done searching the building and have not identified any threat. There will be an investigation into this incident. https://t.co/arLOeAasU1 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 12, 2023

Cathedral High School is a private, Catholic facility on East 56th Street in Indianapolis.

