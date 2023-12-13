GREENWOOD, Ind.–The Greenwood Police Department says they have arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy for a murder that happened in Greenwood on Sunday.
The shooting was at 2020 Liberty Way in Greenwood, which is right by East Worthsville and Sheek Roads and not far from Clark-Pleasant Middle School.
The Johnson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as 18-year-old Ethan David of Indianapolis.
Officers say a neighbor called to tell them that they found David shot to death in a car.
Two Teenagers Arrested for Greenwood Fatal Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two Teenagers Arrested for Greenwood Fatal Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
