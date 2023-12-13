IPS: More Sleep Ahead for (Some) Middle School Students

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Some middle schoolers studying at Indianapolis Public Schools will get to sleep in more, starting next year.

The district plans to implement the change in the Fall of 2024.

Essentially, most middle school students who currently start their academic day around 7:20 a.m. will soon start at 9 a.m. Instead of wrapping up at 2:10 p.m., though, classes will finish at 4 p.m.

As to why it is making this change, IPS says it has looked at an abundance of research that details the importance of sleep for teenagers. District officials also compared start times at IPS schools to those of nearby institutions, and got feedback from families.

No changes have been announced for elementary or high school students.

