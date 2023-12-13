Attack at Costco with a Box Cutter in Indianapolis, How A Man Says He Was Defending Himself

INDIANAPOLIS– One man is accused of attacking two people in Indianapolis and telling police he was “defending himself against the government and president.”

Court documents say Cletis Simmons is accused of punching a woman several times in the back of her head and then attacking a male employee with a box cutter.

Police say Simmons went up to a woman, “pulled his arm back and powerfully punched (the woman) multiple times on the back of the head and shoulder area without saying anything.” Simmons then grabbed the male employee by the hood and threw him to the ground. Witnesses told police that as Simmons began punching the employee, he pulled out a box cutter and began cutting the man with it.

After the incident, Simmons left the Costco and headed north, yelling at cars and other customers. Police say he was eventually arrested at a nearby hotel.

It was at the hotel where investigators say Simmons told them that he was “defending himself against the government and president.” He also had the box cutter with him, say police.