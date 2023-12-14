Angel Tree Program Helps Incarcerated Parents in Indiana Along With Their Children

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–Almost 200,000 children in Indiana have at least one incarcerated parent. Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree is trying to ease that burden by providing gifts to children.

“An incarcerated parent can register their child to receive a gift on behalf of them. We want to help support that relationship because you don’t stop being a parent just because you’re behind bars,” said Betsy Wright, director for Angel Tree Camping and Every Day Experience.

Wright says it lets the child know that they are not alone.

“It’s the impact of that relationship with a parent that makes all the difference in the world. It’s not that they got a toy or a new sweater. It’s that they got this gift from Dad who is in prison an Dad said, for example, “Tommy. I love you so much. I hope you’re doing well,” said Wright.

But the program also takes donations from anyone who’s interested in helping the children.

“We have a place where you can go online and sponsor a child for $30. That money will help provide a gift for them. That website is prisonfellowship.com,” said Wright.

Wright says you can choose a child on there and make your donation.

“Every little bit helps. It’s really a relationship that you’re helping to foster and maintain,” said Wright.

Wright says her organization also helps men and women in prison with re-entry into society once their sentence is up.

You can listen to the full interview with Wright below.

