Listen Live
Local/State News

Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire

Published on December 14, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

IDAVILLE, Ind. — A female is dead and police are investigating after a fire damaged a home in Idaville Tuesday evening.

Officers and firefighters in Carroll County were called to a home on 1100 North around 5 p.m. There, they say they saw heavy smoke, and later found a body inside the home.

The Carroll County Coroner’s Office says a female – whose name and age have not yet been publicly released – died in the fire. At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire, but investigators believe it was an accident.

The post Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close