IDAVILLE, Ind. — A female is dead and police are investigating after a fire damaged a home in Idaville Tuesday evening.
Officers and firefighters in Carroll County were called to a home on 1100 North around 5 p.m. There, they say they saw heavy smoke, and later found a body inside the home.
The Carroll County Coroner’s Office says a female – whose name and age have not yet been publicly released – died in the fire. At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire, but investigators believe it was an accident.
The post Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Black Santa Toy Drive At The Madam Walker Theatre!
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis