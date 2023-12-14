PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — State Police posts around the state are welcoming new K-9 officers to the force!

Multiple pairs of K-9s and handlers recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Training School, and they are now ready to work in the field.

In Bremen, you may soon see Belgian Malinois Daisy working with her handler, Master Trooper John Wilson. The two will mainly patrol in Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Near Jasper, German Shepard Barker and Trooper Jacob Lauer have been cleared for duty. They plan to patrol Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer counties.

And, if you live in the Fort Wayne area, keep your eyes peeled for German Shepard-mix Knox and his partner, Trooper Adam Carroll. The two will primarily be responsible for patrolling Huntington County.

The Indiana State Police K-9 Training School helps both humans and dogs learn how to work together, track suspects, follow orders, and more.

The post ISP: K-9 Officers Graduate From Training School appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: K-9 Officers Graduate From Training School was originally published on wibc.com