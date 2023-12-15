Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6) – The Gift of Happiness”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be, you know, Charlie, as we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the 6th Day of Christmas, I want you to share the gift of happy.

This English poet and writer Joseph Addison wrote the grand essentials of happiness in this life are something purposeful to do someone to love and something good to hope for, Abraham Lincoln said. Folks will be just about as happy as they choose to be, so choose to be happy. It is your choice. I encourage you to choose to be happy this Christmas.

And then share it. I say that you can create true happiness by being grateful. See to speak about gratitude is wonderful, and to enact it is noble. But to limit it to touch heaven this Christmas, I encourage you to share the gift of gratitude. Have real gratitude. It will lead to happiness and then you can share it with everybody you know.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6) – The Gift of Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com