NWS: Rain is Coming to Indiana This Weekend, But Not Alot of It

STATEWIDE–Rain will fall in some portions of Indiana this weekend, but don’t expect a lot of it.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near enough to alleviate any of the drought conditions that we’ve had. We’re expecting a quarter to maybe a third of an inch of rain across most locations in central Indiana. That’s pretty much the case for the rest of the state as well,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says there is a strong storm system that’s moving up the east coast.

“We’re catching a little bit of the backside of that. The heavier amounts of it are going to be further off to our east,” said Ryan.

This will, however, lead to a colder pattern for the start of next week.

“Monday and Tuesday are going to be chilly and cooler than it has been. We may see some snow showers, but nothing heavy that’s going to cause any impacts,” said Ryan.

In case you are wondering about the possibilities of snow on Christmas Day, Ryan says that’s unlikely.

“We may see some additional rain chances by next weekend, but chances for snow are low at best. Anybody that wants to see a white Christmas is probably going to have to travel some distance away from central Indiana this year,” said Ryan.

