IMPD Chief Randal Taylor to Leave Position Soon

INDIANAPOLIS — By next year, you may notice a change to your Indy Metro Police leadership, as current Chief Randal Taylor will be leaving his role.

Taylor made this announcement in a video posted to the IMPDtv YouTube channel Friday. He also wrote a letter to Indianapolis residents, explaining his decision.

In his video message, the IMPD officer said he had previously signed up for a drop program. This would have required him to remain in his role for two more years, gradually preparing for retirement.

But, Taylor said he “really didn’t think that [he] could” commit to two more years as the Chief of Police. After speaking with Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett, he learned that the city was going to take a “different route,” which answered his prayers.

The sitting chief also wrote a letter to Indianapolis residents, explaining his decision. In it, he said:

“Since 2020, I’ve witnessed the strength and resilience of our city, its people, and the incredible brave men and women of the IMPD… Together, we were able to embark on a journey of transformation, transparency, accountability, and working to make the city a safer place for people to live, work, and visit.”

In recent months, activists had called for Taylor to step down from his post. Critics were concerned about the increased number of officer-involved shootings and violent confrontations that had been making headlines around Central Indiana.

Even though he and other law enforcement officials endured challenges, Taylor said he is proud of all that he and his department have accomplished. He also credited his community with making change possible.

While he will no longer be the department’s Police Chief, Taylor does still plan to continue working with IMPD. He intends to work with “victim families” and others, at least for the next 1.5 years.

He concluded his letter by saying, “Thank you, Indianapolis, for allowing me the honor to serve you.”

