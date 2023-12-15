Suspect in Plainfield Murder Arrested in Massachusetts

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–A man accused of shooting four people in Plainfield last year was arrested in Massachusetts.

Plainfield Police say Dalonny Rodgers was responsible for shooting four men in the motel parking lot at the White House Suites on September 10, 2022. The Hendricks County Coroner identified the victims as 52-year-old Alfredo Garcia and 34-year-old Rolando Castaneda Varela. Both of them are from Texas. Two other men were shot, but they survived.

Court documents say five men had been hanging outside the motel, playing music, and drinking when Rodgers approached them and laughed in their faces. A witness said Rodgers left and then came back. Then as he left the second time, investigators believe he shouted “F**k Latinos.”

One of the surviving victims said Rodgers opened fire on them when he came back a third time. Police say witnesses told them that more than 10 shots had been fired.

The Plainfield Police Department announced on Friday that Rodgers had been arrested on Wednesday (12-13-23) when the Pittsfield Department in Massachusetts was conducting a stolen vehicle investigation. During the encounter, Rodgers was arrested for numerous local charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, furnishing a false ID, and marijuana possession.

Currently incarcerated in a Pittsfield detention facility, Rodgers faces pending charges before extradition to Indiana.

“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody and to be progressing to the next phase of the case, which we believe will result in a sentence that brings justice to the victims, their families, and our community. Those who commit acts of violence will be held accountable to the letter of the law,” said Plainfield Police Chief Kyle Prewitt.

