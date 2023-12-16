PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Money.com recently ranked the top 50 cities to live in the United States, and 2 Indiana cities made the cut: Carmel at No. 19 and Jeffersonville, at No. 49.

The list complied using cost of living data as well as diversity, economic opportunity, education, amenities, the housing market and quality of life.

All the cities on the list had to have at least 20,000 people, a population at least 85% as racially diverse as the state it’s in and have a median household income at least 85% of the state’s.

The post 2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com was originally published on wibc.com