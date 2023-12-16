Golden Retriever Helps Save Painted Dog Pups in South Bend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Zookeepers in South Bend are celebrating the survival of three endangered pups who were nursed not by their biological mom, but by a golden retriever.

Eight African painted dog pups were born to dogs Bleu and Maurice in September at the Potawatomi Zoo. But, the zoo says mom Bleu and dad Maurice were not properly caring for them, so they needed help.

In order to keep the little ones fed and protected, the zoo brought golden retriever Kassy in to be their surrogate mother. Unfortunately, five of the eight did not survive.

Thankfully, Kassy helped the remaining pups to thrive. It is not clear when you will be able to see them in-person, but you can learn more here.

In time, zookeepers are hoping to let the young painted dogs learn from the adults in the pack, though they may not ever be able to fully connect with the pack. They could also eventually be moved to another zoo or similar facility.

According to current estimates, there are fewer than 7,000 adult painted dogs still in the wild. Learn more about the species here.

