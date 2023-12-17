Purdue Boilermakers Defeat First Ranked Arizona in Indianapolis

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The second game of the Indy Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday saw the Purdue Boilermakers defeat the top ranked team in NCAA basketball for the first time in 23 years. The Boilermakers beat the Arizona Wildcats 92 – 84.

The game was widely within Purdue’s control from the opening tip. Both teams maintained a back and forth in the opening minutes, but as the Boilermakers settled in they were able to pull away and enter halftime with an 11 point lead.

Arizona was able to close the gap in the second half, but consistent three-point shooting from Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, as well as Zach Edey’s inside presence on offense, kept the team in the lead throughout all of the second half.

Those three players accounted for 75 of Purdue’s 92 points. Loyer lead the team in scoring with 27, Smith not far behind with 26, and Edey contributing 22 points while also leading the team in rebounds with 9.

This was the Wildcats’s first loss of the season. The last time Purdue beat a first ranked college basketball team was back in 2000, also against Arizona in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers are now 10 – 1 on the season. They have a few days off before returning to West Lafayette and hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins on Thursday, December 21st.

