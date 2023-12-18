Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide

PLAINFIELD, IND — In what police are describing as a murder-suicide, a man and a woman are dead.

The incident began as a burglary call shortly before 3:40 a.m. on Monday in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane, according to Plainfield police.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered two people dead inside the home. Police stated that the adult male, who was known to the woman, did not reside at the location and forcibly entered the home.

At the time of the incident, teenagers were inside the home but were unharmed. Police did not specify their ages.

The police have not released the identities of the deceased as they await notification of the next of kin. Additionally, investigators have not disclosed the cause of death.