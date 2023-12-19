Holcomb Prepares For His Final Year As Governor

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — 2024 will be Gov. Eric Holcomb’s final year as governor of Indiana.

He plans to attack the year like he has the previous seven years of his time as governor, which he says is by trying to make the state better on several different fronts. As the legislative session draws near he has a few goals in mind as he writes what will be his last State of the State speech.

“When you kind of sit back and think, I’m writing my last State of the State address, or this is the second to the last scouting luncheon speech, or this will be the last time I go to fill-in-the-blank, there, it becomes extra special, I guess you could say,” he told WISH-TV.

Holcomb said his goals will be laid out once he gives his State of the State speech on January 9th. He said his agenda will revolve around economic development, workforce development, and community development.

These elements will have to focus on areas that can be addressed without looking into the state’s finances since this year is a “non-budget year.”

“Landing certain projects, for sure,” Holcomb said. “Launching new ideas, thinking about the future of certain sectors. Mobility, life sciences, and defense.”

Holcomb said he still wants to work on regional community development through initiatives like the READI program, such as outdoor amenities and healthcare initiatives. He said citizens and community leaders are expressing unprecedented interest in those issues.

He also plans to push for ways lawmakers can get Indiana’s students back on track with recent test scores showing that Hoosier kids are behind on reading.

Holcomb also is not saying yet who, if anyone, he plans to endorse to succeed him once his term as governor ends.

