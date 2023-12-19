City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Grand Park is not going to be sold, announced the city of Westfield Tuesday. Instead, they will be partnering with four different groups to form Grand Park Sports & Entertainment.

Indy Sports & Entertainment, Keystone Group, Indy Eleven, and Bullpen Ventures will form the public-private partnership. The four groups were chosen thanks to a selection process that lasted nearly two years and involved 17 competitive bids for the management of Grand Park.

Indy Sports and Entertainment and Bullpen Ventures will handle youth sports at the park, and work to bring in more large sporting events. Indy Sports and Entertainment also plans to build a new training center for the Indy Eleven. Grand Park will eventually become the official training home for the Indy Eleven along with the new women’s professional team that will play in the Super League.

Keystone Group will be the city’s development partner for Grand Park.

The new partnership will also focus on creating a sports and entertainment district. Plans include building restaurants, hotels, offices and retail spaces.

“This agreement will profoundly impact our residents, dramatically improving their experience at the park and bringing amenities and a more robust commercial tax base to our city,” said Mayor-elect Scott Willis. “I am confident that we will take Grand Park to the next level and thrilled for what the future holds.”

