Listen Live
Local/State News

IMPD: Several Broad Ripple Restaurants Burglarized

Anderson said whoever broke into Thai Café used a hammer to smash the front door glass.

Published on December 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Broad Ripple Burglarized

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS –Police say several burglaries happened at Broad Ripple restaurants last weekend.

 

The break-ins occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Broad Ripple Station shopping plaza on Broad Ripple Avenue, located east of Winthrop Avenue.

 

Chad Anderson has been a server at Thai Café for two years. He feels safe and confident that the restaurant will not suffer from another break-in.

 

Related Stories

“I would think that since this place got hit, maybe it would be safer,” he said. “Just because I would think people would be paying a little more attention.”

 

The other businesses burglarized include Caliente Mexican Grill and Shalimar Indian Restaurant.

 

Anderson said whoever broke into Thai Café used a hammer to smash the front door glass.

 

“As we go into the holiday season, always make sure you’re aware of your surroundings,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “Possibly even having a security officer or an off-duty officer to act as security for your business.”

 

Those with information are urged to contact IMPD Detective Dan Veza at 317-327-6137 or Detective Glenn Merkle at 317-327-6134. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

The post IMPD: Several Broad Ripple Restaurants Burglarized appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Several Broad Ripple Restaurants Burglarized  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close