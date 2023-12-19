Dr. Santa Visits Infants in NICU

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Families and infants who are spending the season in the hospital were visited by a very special holiday figure: Dr. Santa.

You may not have known that Father Christmas also has a medical degree, but patients currently receiving care in the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recently got to spend time with Dr. Santa.

In reality, families got to enjoy the company of Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the NICU. He helped them celebrate Christmas a bit early, by taking pictures in a traditional red suit.

Some of the children in the NICU also wore festive clothing, and staff members decorated incubators, bassinets, and more.

Learn more about the hospital’s NICU here.

