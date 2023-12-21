The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10) – The Gift of Encouragement | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10) – The Gift of Encouragement”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be Ha ha ha Jolly!

I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day. On the 10th day of Christmas I want to share the gift of encouragement. Share it with your friends and family, novelist Edith Wharton said there are two ways to spread the light. You can be the candle, or you can be the mirror that reflects it. This Christmas. Spread the light of encouragement. Encourage others to pursue their dreams, to go back to school or to start a business.

Most people go to bed hungry not for food, but rather for a word of encouragement. Encouragement is necessary and encouragement is like perfume. So when you give it to others, you cannot help but get a little on yourself. This Christmas. Give the gift of encouragement. You’ll be glad you do it. You’ll be glad you did encourage somebody else and you’ll be blessed for it. This is Doctor Willie jolly. Go to win with willie.com. Win with willie.com for resources to help you and your family win more and then share this video with everybody you know. Remember to make the most of each and every minute, because your best is still yet to come. Merry Christmas.

