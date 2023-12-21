Listen Live
Local/State News

A SWAT Standoff in Anderson Nabs Kidnapping Suspect

29 year old Zachary Blaylock

Published on December 21, 2023

Police cars in Anderson, Ind.

Source: PHOTO: WISH TV File photo

On Tuesday, Anderson Police responded to a E. 53rd Street motel after 29 year old Zachary Blaylock took a female from a room at gunpoint and left in a black Dodge.

Officers tracked the vehicle to a house on Noble Street. There the SWAT Team negotiated the safe return of the female, but Blaylock eluded capture…

Wednesday, detectives obtained felony a warrant for Blaylock’s arrest and returned to the house. After a brief standoff, Blaylock was then placed into custody.

Blaylock was taken to the Madison County Jail.

