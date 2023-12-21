On Tuesday, Anderson Police responded to a E. 53rd Street motel after 29 year old Zachary Blaylock took a female from a room at gunpoint and left in a black Dodge.
Officers tracked the vehicle to a house on Noble Street. There the SWAT Team negotiated the safe return of the female, but Blaylock eluded capture…
Wednesday, detectives obtained felony a warrant for Blaylock’s arrest and returned to the house. After a brief standoff, Blaylock was then placed into custody.
Blaylock was taken to the Madison County Jail.
The post A SWAT Standoff in Anderson Nabs Kidnapping Suspect appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
A SWAT Standoff in Anderson Nabs Kidnapping Suspect was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Black Santa Toy Drive At The Madam Walker Theatre!
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules