INDIANAPOLIS — Smokers in Indiana can save thousands of dollars annually if they quit smoking as their New Year’s resolution.

The study utilized Yocan Vaporizer and calculated each state’s yearly cost of smoking cigarettes. This calculation was based on the current 20-cigarette pack price and the average daily consumption rate of 14 cigarettes, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

The average cost of a 20-pack of cigarettes in the United States is currently $8.73, which translates to a daily expense of $6.11 for a typical smoker (14 cigarettes daily, CDC). Over a year, this amounts to a significant $2,230 that could be saved by quitting smoking.

However, this figure does not consider additional healthcare expenses such as frequent doctor’s visits or elevated insurance premiums resulting from smoking-related health risks. The actual savings, therefore, could be even greater.

Indiana smokers could save $2,044 in the coming year by quitting smoking. The daily cost for a typical smoker is estimated at $5.60 based on the current average price of a 20-pack, which aligns with the national average.

The data used in this report is gathered from two sources – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Smoking & Tobacco Use reports and the American Lung Association’s adult smoking rates by state.

