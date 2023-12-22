The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10) – The Gift of Encouragement | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 10) – The Gift of Encouragement”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Tis the season to be Ha ha ha Jolly!

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day on the 11th Day of Christmas I want to share the gift of dreams and I want you to share with everybody, you know, iconic writer Alfred Lord Tennyson said. Nothing ever built a rose to touch the sky and let someone dream that it should believe that it could, and willed that it must.

Those who dream big dreams of those who achieve big results. This Christmas and kill each others to dream big and then to go after those dreams, no matter how crazy the dream may seem. Remember only those who dreamed the impossible, achieved the incredible and only those who attempt the ridiculous achieve the spectacular. I contend that if you can dream it and believe it, then you can achieve it this Christmas. Share the gift of dreaming big. And showing people how you can manifest their dreams as you move towards your incredible destiny. You can do it and share it with others and show them that they too can do it.

