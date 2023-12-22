Crash Involving Three Semis Shuts Down I-465 On South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bad crash on the south side of Indianapolis closed all lanes of westbound I-465 this morning.
The crash involved three semis, a dump truck, and a passenger vehicle that INDOT says overturned. All lanes of the interstate were closed as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.
The closure is expected to last several hours.
