Pacers Fall to .500 on the Season Following Loss to Orlando Magic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers fell to the Orlando Magic at home on Saturday, 117 – 110.

Offensively the Pacers had three players who were on top of things last night. Tyrese Haliburton led the team in scoring with 29 points in his double-double effort that included 14 assists as well. Myles Turner was second in scoring with 24 points, and Buddy Hield managed to contribute 20 of his own as well.

Despite having three players manage to hit the 20 point mark, Indiana had a weak fourth quarter where they only put up a cumulative 18 points.

Orlando’s forwards had a field day with the Pacers defense as Paolo Banchero had 34 points on the night followed by Franz Wagner’s 24.

The Pacers are now .500 on the season with a 14 – 14 record. The team sits at 8th in the Eastern Conference. Indiana now has the next two days off before they are on the road again to play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, December 26th. Tip off at 8:00 p.m.

