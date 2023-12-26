PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas day in the rear view, Hoosiers may be wondering where to take their tree for proper disposal.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has a list available on their web site. Where Marion County residents can take the tree to be recycled and mulched by GreenCycle between December 26th, and January 31st.

Drop-off locations for tree disposal are:

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance.

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue

All decorations must be removed from the tree including ornaments, tinsel, and lights. Dropping trees off unspecified locations is illegal and can result in fines up to $3,000. This service is available to Marion County residents only.

The post Christmas Tree Disposal Locations for Marion County Residents appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Christmas Tree Disposal Locations for Marion County Residents was originally published on wibc.com