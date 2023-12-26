MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A man who threatened to shoot at officers and barricaded himself in a house in Mooresville on Christmas Eve is now in jail.
Police got the call that evening about a trespasser at a home in the Morgan County town. The neighbors had reported it since the owners of the home were out of town.
Korey Hicks, 30, was found inside the home, and as the cops went in to arrest him Hicks threatened to shoot them with a rifle.
A standoff ensued, but after four hours Hicks gave up and was arrested.
The post Man Arrested After Christmas Eve Standoff In Mooresville appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Man Arrested After Christmas Eve Standoff In Mooresville was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Inspire U: Preparing for Covid & Flu Season – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Black Santa Toy Drive At The Madam Walker Theatre!