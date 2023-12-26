Listen Live
Man Arrested After Christmas Eve Standoff In Mooresville

Published on December 26, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A man who threatened to shoot at officers and barricaded himself in a house in Mooresville on Christmas Eve is now in jail.

Police got the call that evening about a trespasser at a home in the Morgan County town. The neighbors had reported it since the owners of the home were out of town.

Korey Hicks, 30, was found inside the home, and as the cops went in to arrest him Hicks threatened to shoot them with a rifle.

A standoff ensued, but after four hours Hicks gave up and was arrested.

The post Man Arrested After Christmas Eve Standoff In Mooresville appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

