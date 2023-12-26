Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

This year, Americans have battled a plethora of issues including inflation, an unaffordable housing market, and even lingering COVID cases that have seen an uptick this winter.

Black Americans in particular have been drastically impacted by many of these issues. But, at the end of every year, there is an opportunity to look to the future with hopes that the next year will be better than the last.

Black folks would rather not leave their fate to chance, instead, they have implemented all types of luck-stirring New Year traditions that have been passed down for generations.

So, if you’re planning to get together with the family this year, try whipping up one of these tasty meals or implementing some of these strategies to help bring in a whole pot full of luck for 2024.

1. Black-Eyed Peas

We love Blacked-eyed peas and rice so much, that we published a whole op-ed piece about just how much we can’t get enough of sinking our teeth into the tasty holiday delicacy.

There are a couple of theories about the delicious cowpea, the central ingredient behind the dish. Some sources believe that as the peas boil to perfection in the pot, that the dense aroma and swelling of the tasty legume are said to symbolize abundance and prosperity for the new year. You can also add tomatoes to the dish, which can help usher in a boatload of luck in terms of health and wellness for 2024.

2. Collard Greens

Collard Greens go perfectly with that steamy pot of black-eyed peas. The rich dark green color of the vegetable can symbolize wealth and prosperity for the new year, so make sure to eat up!

3. Cornbread

There’s nothing like diving face-first into a sweet buttery piece of cornbread during New Year’s dinner. Luckily for you, chopping down on a few pieces of the fluffy treat could help bring you more disposable income in 2024, according to USA Today.

4. Red Velvet Cake

Who doesn’t love Red Velvet cake? The rich and creamy dessert has been a staple in so many black families for centuries and you just might be able to get lucky with the sweet goodie too. Red Velvet cake can symbolize new beginnings and even more wisdom for the new year, so get your sweet on this holiday season…we’ll not too much!

5. Spending Time With Family

Life is unfortunately too short, so if you can do so safely, make sure to spend time with your family for New Years Day. There’s nothing like ushering in the new year with the people who mean the most to you.

6. Making New Year Resolutions

While you’re with the fam, start jotting down some New Year resolutions you’d like to complete for 2024. Ask your family members to hold you accountable too, because you know nana and paw-paw won’t forget it either! Want to make more money in 2024? Write it down with your sister and brother. Want to buy that house? Start creating that budget, and bring Mom in on the fun so that she can start managing her funds better too!

7. Chitterlings

Now, this one might be up for debate, but some Black folks just love chitterlings. What are they you ask? Well… simply put, they’re pig intestines. Some Black families add a butt-ton of seasoning to a simmering pot of these stinky old things and go to town. While it might sound unpleasant, there are some benefits to eating a smelly dish. According to LiveStrong, some evidence suggests that the vitamin selenium found in chitterlings can help with reducing heart disease and asthma while helping to give your immune system a nice boost for the new year.

8. Cleaning The House

This is big! Clean out that clutter and space for 2024! Have a bunch of items lying around the house that you simply do not use anymore? Donate them! Declutter everything. A clean house is a happy house, and making sure your living quarters are in tip-top shape for 2024 will help to keep your mind clear and focused on smashing those New Year resolutions. So, what are you waiting for? Get going!

What are some of your favorite New Year traditions? Tell us down below!

