PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit that spanned three counties on Christmas day, the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office says.

Authorities say a suspicious vehicle, driven by Tammy J Hunter, was spotted near 226th Street and Cyntheanne Road at an abandoned home. When deputies activated their lights to initiate a traffic stop, they said the vehicle failed to stop.

The pursuit went on for the next 19 minutes, spanning through Madison and Tipton counties. Police say Hunter surrendered after driving into a field near 296th Street and 100 East in Tipton County. No one was hurt in the pursuit.

Hunter was arrested on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

The post Noblesville Woman Arrested After 3-County Police Pursuit appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Noblesville Woman Arrested After 3-County Police Pursuit was originally published on wibc.com