I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — I-69 has been a work in progress for the better part of the last decade as the highway will connect the state from Evansville all the way up to the Michigan border.

The final piece is being laid on the south side of Indianapolis as INDOT workers say they are on schedule to attach the interstate to I-465 by the end of 2024.

By the end of November, construction workers removed all of the traffic lights south of Epler Avenue. Workers are now building the interchange between I-69 and I-465 and widening the latter highway to accommodate the extra traffic.

“Kind of what you say usually is ‘what you do to one side you do to the other’,” said Kyleigh Cramer, a spokeswoman for INDOT. “Some of the things we’ve been doing to the eastbound side of 465, we will be doing to the west side as well.”

Cramer told WISH-TV that workers are meeting all of their deadlines and that the weather has played a role in keeping the project on schedule.

“With the green holiday season we are seeing instead of a White Christmas we’re able to afford some extra days, which is really nice and really convenient for us as well,” Cramer said.

Building the interchange onto I-465 will be the tricky part as INDOT workers manage regular traffic along with building the project. State Road 37 around Epler Avenue will eventually become a city street. Interstate traffic will use a new set of lanes that will lead to I-465.

The exact date they expect to be finished is far from certain, but Cramer said they should be done by the end of 2024 if things keep progressing as they have been.

