Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana State Police intercepted 115 pounds of methamphetamine in close proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport.

Cops three women are charged in connection with the seizure.

“What happens next is they (courts) will determine what court the charges will go through,” said Indiana State Police Sgt.John Perrine. “Whether that will be local here in Marion County or if that will go to federal court.”

The traffic stop occurred at 8 a.m. on December 19. Police noticed an SUV on Bridgeport Road near U.S. 40, near the airport, rolling through a stop sign.

The driver, Latasha Weatherspoon, is 36 years old, while the two passengers are Marlene Richardson (31) and Christina Enriquez (30).

A canine detected the drugs in the rear-driver side of the SUV.

The women told police they were traveling to Louisville for a funeral. Troopers searched the vehicle and found the drugs stored inside bags and suitcases.

“Meth is a dangerous drug that sometimes kills people that use it,” added Perrine. “We have specialized squads that intercept narcotics every single day on the streets and interstates of Indiana. It’s a fight that we are going to keep fighting until we don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Perrine states that, given the large amount of seized drugs, the Indiana State Police have handed the case to the DEA, and it might go to federal court.

