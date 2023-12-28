Court Docs Reveal More About Bank Robbery In Terre Haute

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — New details have been revealed about a bank robbery that happened at an Old National Bank in Terre Haute last Wednesday.

Court documents say police interviewed a bank worker who said a woman came into the bank and handed them a note that said “Act normal, money now, no alarms or he will kill me. Hurry up.” The woman then added that a man had her kids at Deming Park and would hurt them if she didn’t come back with cash.

The teller gave her “bait money” which has a GPS tracker in it.

Later on, police found a blonde wig matching the hair the woman had on bank surveillance cameras. They then spoke with a few witnesses in a neighborhood near the bank.

Phone records also indicate that a man in the Vigo County Jail was speaking to a woman named Erica. He had said she looked good in a blonde wig in a video call as well. The wig the woman was wearing was similar to the one the woman had on in the bank surveillance video.

In a video call after the robbery, she indicated to the man in jail she got away with $460, the exact amount that was given to her by the bank teller.

Eventually, police tracked down and arrested Erica Demeyer, 46, on Tuesday. She’s expected to be in court on January 3rd.

