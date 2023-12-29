PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A national maker of rolls known for a distinct sweetness confirmed plans on Thursday to build a bakery manufacturing facility south of Indianapolis.

California-based Irresistible Food Groups will build the King’s Hawaiian production facility in Bartholomew County off I-65 near the unincorporated community of Taylorsville. That interstate exit may be best known to shoppers of the Indiana Premium Outlets mall.

“King’s Hawaiian intends to invest up to $180 million to construct and equip a more the 300,000 square foot state-of-the-art bakery and production facility where they expect to employ nearly 150 people with an average wage of $29.94,” says a news release issued Thursday from the manufacturer and the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corp.

The facility will be on 88 acres at the southeast corner of the Taylorsville exit, just east of the mall on the other side of I-65. That’s about a 40-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

Plans call for the facility to open in late 2026 or early 2027.

The release says the Bartholomew County Council recently approved the allocation of up to $2.7 million from its Rainy Day fund to pay for upgrades to offsite water, sewer and road improvements, and the Bartholomew County Commissioners pledged an additional $646,000 from county economic development funds. The government leaders and the company also agreed to a deal that included a 10-year tax phase-in abatement on the facility’s real and personal property investments.

Indiana Economic Development Corp. will invest $1.8 million in the form of tax credits: up to $200,000 in workforce training grants; and $400,000 to the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements. The company can claim the state’s incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

The post King’s Hawaiian to Build Manufacturing Facility in Bartholomew County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

King’s Hawaiian to Build Manufacturing Facility in Bartholomew County was originally published on wibc.com