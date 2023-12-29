PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

EDINBURGH, IND –A man was arrested for trying to shoot a police officer during a traffic stop.

Cops say officers from the Edinburgh Police Department arrested Joshua Burton. They say he jumped out of his car after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, holding an AR-style rifle that jammed on him as he tried to shoot the officer.

During the incident, the officer sought cover, anticipating a shootout, but witnessed Burton lowering the firearm to his waist after his gun jammed.

Burton is in custody at the Johnson County Jail, but charges have not yet been filed.

EPD Chief Doyne Little Jr. has reviewed the body camera footage and commended the officer for avoiding a life-threatening situation.

Prosecutor: Man’s Gun Jammed as he Tried to Shoot Police was originally published on wibc.com