Local/State News

Child Predator Sentenced to 30 Years

Published on December 29, 2023

hands grabbing a jail cell bar

Source: Thinkstock

*Warning: This story could be disturbing for some readers.*

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing three decades in prison for sexually abusing a toddler and recording the abuse on his phone.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says 37-year-old Devon Mitchell had recorded himself raping the young child on his phone. In some videos, the child was in tears.

Police only discovered this after looking into Mitchell for an unrelated crime – which they did not describe – earlier this year. The man was arrested in April, when a full search of his electronic devices revealed more than 800 explicit images and videos.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers simply said, “Our hearts break for the violence and trauma the defendant inflicted on such a young and vulnerable child.”

After prison, Mitchell will face another 20 years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office, and he must pay restitution.

