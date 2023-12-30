Colts Tight End Drew Ogletree Arrested

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

AVON, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts are responding after one of the team’s tight ends was arrested Friday for domestic battery.

Earlier this week, a woman told police that tight end Drew Ogletree had “body slammed” her. She claimed that she was in pain and ultimately went to the hospital for treatment, though her injuries were not specified.

Officers also believe Ogletree hurt the woman while a child was inside the home. They say he turned himself in to the Hendricks County Jail Friday afternoon, where he is being held without bond.

Following reports of his arrest, the Colts released a statement in which they said, “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The Colts will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

