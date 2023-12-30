Listen Live
Local/State News

Fort Wayne Officer-Involved Shooting Injures 1

Published on December 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a standoff ended in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Fort Wayne Police first noticed a suspicious car near Calhoun and 4th streets early Saturday morning. But, before they could talk to the driver, they claim he sped away.

Eventually, he stopped at the Wells Street roundabout. That’s when police say the driver revealed that he had a gun, and he would not get out of the car. Thus, a nearly five-hour standoff commenced.

Negotiators and other law enforcement officials joined officers in trying to talk to the driver, who did eventually get out of his car, though they note that he was still armed.

He was shot at the scene and then taken to the hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on his condition.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on a standard administrative leave.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Fort Wayne Officer-Involved Shooting Injures 1 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fort Wayne Officer-Involved Shooting Injures 1  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close