SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Months after they say he attacked an elderly couple in Shelby County, police have arrested Devon Parrish.
Shelbyville Police believe Parrish shot and beat an elderly man, and also assaulted an elderly woman, in August of this year. They think he was trying to burgle their home – along with an accomplice – at the time of the attacks.
But, before he could be arrested for this crime, he got away. Multiple law enforcement agencies began working together in an effort to find him, and they even asked for the public’s help.
Now, the man is sitting at the Shelby County Jail. He is facing multiple felony charges, including Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Armed Robbery.
The post Police Catch Suspect in Shooting, Assault Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police Catch Suspect in Shooting, Assault Case was originally published on wibc.com
