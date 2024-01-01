IMPD: At Least Two People Dead, Many Injured in Separate Shootings

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police say at least ten shootings have taken place in the last several hours, and at least two people are dead.

The shootings started on New Year’s Eve shooting and left one person critically injured on the southwest side of the city in the 5100 block of Sandy Forge Drive.

One of the deadly shootings took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. on the city’s north side in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place. Cops say that they responded to the area for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they witnessed a van shot up, and a man was located a short distance away; he died at the hospital.

At 3 a.m., cops responded to a shooting at Ohio and Delaware Streets downtown. They say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Thirty minutes later, cops were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Maidstone Road near 46th Street and High School Road, just east of I-465. Police say the victim was in serious but stable condition.

At 4:30, a person was shot in the 2400 block of Bradbury Avenue, just south of East Raymond Street and north of Sarah Shank Golf Course.

Shortly after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at Michigan Rd and Gradview. They found two people who had been shot. At least one person has died.

Cops say three people walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

